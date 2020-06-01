Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel called this Monday the members of the Council of Ministers for generating a strategy to the post-Covid-19 phase towards economic recovery including productive transformation.

During the government meeting, Diaz-Canel affirmed that the strategy must set goals aimed to return to the new normality, fight against a likely new outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, and reduce risks and vulnerabilities due to the novel coronavirus, unfolded the Presidency’s website.

In the step towards this phase, he listed issues such as the gradual rise in activities, the enabling of production and service processes in the shortest possible time, as well as the maintenance of physical distancing, even in the new normality.

Furthermore, the leader specified not to fade into oblivion the measures implemented in 2019, savings, the development of renewable energy sources, the process of computerization of society, among others.

The aim, he argued, is to guarantee more efficient processes, productivity, utility and incomes to meet internal demand, provide export possibilities and promote welfare.

The president pointed out that the economic outcomes will support the conquests of the Cuban Revolution and its work of social justice.

To achieve so, he said, we have to remove obstacles and materialize issues that have already been raised in policies and that are not fully implemented, ‘changing a set of ways of operating, acting and directing, especially the economy.’

Diaz-Canel also stressed the importance of continuing research to obtain the Cuban vaccine against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero alerted the territorial authorities to the need to avoid overconfidence, ‘our worst enemy’ in Covid-19 times, he noted.

Marrero urged to deepen home enquiries now more than ever, comply with the established protocols and locate all the contacts of the cases.

The PM aimed to review thoroughly the situation of vulnerable people, nursing homes, children’s homes without family protection, and the institutions dedicated to homeless people.

Cuba’s Ministry of Public Health reported yesterday 20 new Covid-19 cases, amounting, in all, 2,445 afflicted so far, and no deaths from the disease keeping the death toll to 83.