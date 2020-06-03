The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to be highly aggressive and protection measures must be maintained, stressed the director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán.

Havana, Cuba.- The SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus continues to be highly aggressive and protection measures must be maintained, stressed the director of Epidemiology of the Cuban Ministry of Public Health, Francisco Durán.

‘We cannot say as of yet that (the SARS-CoV-2) is losing virulence,’ stated the doctor during his daily press conference on its impact in Cuba.

He commented that the number of asymptomatic cases and with mild symptoms of the disease has increased worldwide.

In addition, he explained a number of hypotheses about possible mutations of SARS-Cov-2 and its ability to spread in people, based on several studies conducted.

‘We know that this coronavirus is very transmissible, it surpasses others also responsible for respiratory infections, and we cannot neglect ourselves’, insisted the doctor.

Durán reported nine new cases confirmed with the condition, bringing the total to 2,092, with 83 deaths registered, none of them in the last three days.