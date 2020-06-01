The director of Epidemiology of Cuba, doctor Francisco Durán, reported today that 33 of the 38 new cases with Covid-19, were asymptomatic at the time the test was performed.

Havana, Cuba.- The director of Epidemiology of Cuba, doctor Francisco Durán, reported today that 33 of the 38 new cases with Covid-19, were asymptomatic at the time the test was performed.

In his usual conference to update citizens on the course of the pandemic in the Antillean island, Durán pointed out that the total number of people without symptoms of the disease when the test was performed reached 1,087 of a total of 2,083.

All those reported with the virus today are Cubans, 24 women and 14 men. No deaths were reported yesterday and 17 patients were discharged for a total of 1,826, Durán said.

He regretted that three people are in intensive care.