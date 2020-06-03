Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez affirmed on Tuesday that Cuba’s inclusion in a US list for lack of cooperation against terrorism is a deliberate act of distorting the truth.

This is a spurious list, the foreign minister posted on his Twitter account.

Rodriguez then wrote that there is concrete evidence of the bilateral collaboration with the United States in the fight against terrorism and in joint enforcement and law enforcement efforts.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday rejected in a statement its inclusion in the list of countries that ‘do not cooperate’ with Washington’s anti-terrorist efforts due to the presence in Havana of members of the National Liberation Army (ELN).

The Ministry informed in the text that the US accusation about the ELN presence here is weak and dishonest, ‘meaningless and facilitated by the ungrateful attitude by the Colombian government.’

Cuba has invariably maintained its support for peace of the South American nation as guarantor and headquarters of the peace talks with the ELN and previously with the former Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP), the document stressed.

Such list of countries, released by the US Department of State on May 13, is unilateral, arbitrary and without any foundation, authority or international support, the text noted.

Regarding the argument, the Ministry recalled that the ELN members and the Colombian government arrived in Cuba in May 2018 as part of the peace process, after Ecuador suddenly gave up as a host of the talks.