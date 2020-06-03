The Coordinator of Cuban Residents in France on Tuesday supported the request to recognize the Cuban doctors who fight Covid-19 in various continents with the Nobel Peace Prize.

In a statement, the coordinator welcomed the initiative of French organizations in solidarity with Cuba to activate a platform to grant Nobel Prize to the ‘Henry Reeve’ International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Disaster Situations and Serious Epidemics.

Since its creation in 2005, Cuban health professionals have carried out missions in more than 20 countries, with which they have gained prestige and recognition, she said.

She added her voice to dozens of political, social and union organizations, as well as personalities from France, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Greece, Hungary, Tunisia, Honduras and Cuba, among other countries, who are advocating for the Nobel Peace Prize to the Henry Reeve medical brigades.