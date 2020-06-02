Cuba has 180 active cases of COVID-19 this day

At the close of yesterday, June 1st, 444 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 736 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

HAVANA, Cuba.- At the close of yesterday, June 1st, 444 patients are admitted to hospitals for epidemiological clinical surveillance. Another 736 people are monitored in their homes from Primary Health Care.

For COVID-19, 352 samples were studied, resulting in 9 positive samples. The country accumulates 108 thousand 389 samples carried out and 2 thousand 092 positive (1.9%). Therefore, at the close of yesterday, 9 new cases are confirmed, for a cumulative figure of 2 thousand 092 in the country.

The 9 confirmed cases were Cuban. Of them 7 (77.7%) confirmed case contacts and two (22.2%) the source of infection is not accurate.

Of the 9 diagnosed cases, 6 (66.6%) were women and three (33.3%) men. The worst-affected age groups were: under 40 with 3 cases (33.3%), followed by 40 to 60 with 3 (33.3%) and finally the over-60s with 3 (33.3%). 66.6% (6) of positive cases were asymptomatic.

Details of the 9 confirmed cases:

Cuban citizen, 65, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to the AICA Laboratories event. 17 contacts are kept under surveillance.

63-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to the AICA Laboratories event. 18 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 48, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to the AICA Laboratories event. 12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 18, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to the AICA Laboratories event.12 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 20, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.11 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 37, resident in La Lisa municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases, related to the AICA Laboratories event. 10 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen. 54, resident in Cerro municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated. 6 contacts are kept under surveillance.

54-year-old Cuban citizen, resident in Arroyo Naranjo municipality, Havana province. A contact of previously confirmed cases.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Cuban citizen, 64, resident in Cotorro municipality, Havana province. The source of infection is being investigated.16 contacts are kept under surveillance.

Of the 2,092 patients diagnosed with the disease, 180 of them remain admitted. 176 (97.7%) have a stable clinical evolution. 83 deaths (none in the day), two evacuees and 827 recovered patients (87.4%) (1 medical discharge yesterday) are reported. Four patients are reported in a serious condition.

Patients reported in severe condition:

Cuban citizen, 87, from Cerro municipality. A history of ischemic cardiopathy. She began with shortness of breath and sinus bradycardia, so it was decided to move her to Intensive Care Therapy. She is afebrile, spontaneously ventilating, and hemodynamically stable. Electrocardiogram with full left branch blockage and first degree atrioventricular block. Chest RX evident improvement of right-based inflammatory lesions, suggestive areolar images of bronchiectasis. She is reported in a serious condition.

84-year-old Cuban citizen. He comes from of La Habana Vieja municipality. History of arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus and ischemic cardiopathy. He began with vomiting, diarrhea and dehydration manifestations so she was moved for Intensive Care Therapy. He is afebrile, maintains moderate shortness of breath and crackling stereo auscultation in both lung fields, spontaneously ventilating in prone decubitus. Hemodynamically stable. Chest RX with inflammatory lesions in 1/3 lower right hemithorax and left base. He is reported in a serious condition.

62-year-old Cuban citizen, he comes from Arroyo Naranjo municipality. History of arterial hypertension. Patient who started with fever, wet cough and expectoration. By clinical and radiological worsening he moved for Intermediate Care, with abundant expectoration in the form of vomica and cough, while there he made a convulsive event so he was moved for admission to Intensive Care Therapy. He is afebrile, conscious, oriented, more cooperative, wet cough, spontaneously ventilating with supplemental oxygen and hemodynamically stable. Chest RX with inflammatory lesions on both lung bases predominantly the right hemithorax. He is reported in a serious condition.

75-year-old Cuban citizen from Las Tunas province. Personal pathological background of arterial hypertension and chronic myeloid leukemia under study. She began with decay, anorexia and fever, was admitted and, due to comorbidities and pathological X-rays she was moved for Intensive Care Therapy. S he is afebrile, ventilating spontaneously. Hemodynamically stable. Chest Rx with inflammatory lesions in 2/3 lower of both lung fields. She is reported in a serious condition.

Until June 1, 185 countries with COVID-19 cases are reported, with 6 million 136 thousand 085 confirmed (+ 107 thousand 950) and 371 thousand 857 deaths (+ 2 thousand 913), for a lethality of 6.06% (-0.06).

The Americas region reported 2 million 904 thousand 566 confirmed cases (+58 thousand 175), 47.34% of the total reported cases worldwide, with 163 thousand 281 deceased (+ 1 thousand 767) for a lethality of 5.62% (-0.05).